Clorox To Present At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Boston.

The webcast will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate sustainability into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany to learn more.

CLX-F

SOURCE The Clorox Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED