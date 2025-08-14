Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On July 24, 2024, Edwards reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 that fell below expectations and, notably, cut its full-year 2024 revenue guidance for its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) platform. The Company attributed the TAVR slowdown to the“continued growth and expansion of structural heart therapies ... [which] put pressure on hospital workflows.” Investors understood this to mean that the growth of new procedures-including Edwards' own Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (“TMTT”)-strained hospital structural heart teams, leading to underutilization of TAVR despite the Company's repeated assertion of a significantly undertreated patient population. Edwards also announced three acquisitions during the quarter to bolster treatments alternative to TAVR, further suggesting that the Company was aware of the TAVR platform's decelerating growth.

Following these disclosures, Edwards' stock price fell sharply, declining from $86.95 per share on July 24, 2024, to $59.70 per share on July 25, 2024-a drop of approximately 31.34% in a single trading day.

