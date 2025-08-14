Steinberg Health Proud To Offer Rapid Access To Urgent Medical Care In Montreal

Montrealers can now get same-day appointments for urgent health concerns at this private Decarie Square clinic.

- Dr. Andrew Steinberg, MD, CM, CCFPMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For Montrealers needing prompt attention for urgent but non-life-threatening health concerns , Steinberg Health offers quick and professional care when it's needed most.Located in Decarie Square, the private medical clinic provides same-day appointments for a wide range of urgent issues , including infections, minor injuries, allergic reactions, and more. Experienced physicians and attentive staff provide timely, thorough and personalized care.The clinic treats conditions such as fevers, coughs, sore throats, abdominal pain, UTIs, skin infections, allergic reactions, sprains, and minor fractures. On-site procedures include suturing, cyst removal, EKGs, and abscess drainage, offering comprehensive care under one roof.“Our goal is to provide fast, professional care so patients can get the help they need and get back to their lives as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Andrew Steinberg, founder and medical director.Appointments are available for patients of all ages , including children, and can be booked online. Services are billed privately and not covered by RAMQ, but receipts are provided for insurance reimbursement or income tax purposes, and many private insurers cover some or all fees, particularly for laboratory testing.About Steinberg HealthSteinberg Health is a private urgent care clinic in Decarie Square, Montreal, founded by Dr. Andrew Steinberg. The clinic offers same-day appointments and in-house procedures for urgent but non-life-threatening health concerns. For more information or to book an appointment, visit steinbergsante/private-medical-clinic.

