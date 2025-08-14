Summit 7 Ranks No. 3148 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time is an incredible honor and a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team," said Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7 . "Our mission is bigger than business, we exist to protect the defense industrial base and ensure the warfighter has every advantage. I'm proud of what we've built, humbled and motivated by the trust our clients place in us, and excited for the road ahead."

Of the 31,702 companies that have made the Inc. 5000 list, less than 300, or 1%, have been listed ten or more times. In 2025, only 110 companies on the list have achieved this milestone, including Summit 7 , making it an especially rare and distinguished honor.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 helps the Defense Industrial Base protect the American Dream and support the warfighter through advanced cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud solutions. In just three years, the company has grown from 100 employees to more than 250, earning national recognition on the CRN Fast Growth 150 and Inc. 5000 lists. As one of Microsoft's top U.S. security and compliance partners, Summit 7 is known for its deep expertise in CMMC, NIST 800-171, and DFARS 7012 within GCC High environments. Beyond client work, the company has educated the DIB by providing free resources to all, helping strengthen the nation's defense. With many veterans and military family members on staff, Summit 7 stands out for its exclusive focus on the defense supply chain, its education-first approach, and its proven record of securing some of the nation's most critical contractors.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

