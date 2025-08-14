Wrap Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a recognized innovator in public safety technology, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Results:



Cost Reduction Initiative Completed: Operating expenses in Q2 2025 were reduced by 26% compared to Q1 2025, decreasing to $3.3 million from $4.5 million, respectively, reflecting continued cost optimization across entire organization. On a year-to-date basis, operating expenses were reduced by 14% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same prior year period, down to $7.9 million from $9.1 million, respectively.

Cash Flow Improvements Achieved: Net cash used in operations reduced by $2.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, down to $5.0 million compared to $7.2 million in the same period in 2024, exhibiting prudent financial stewardship. Cash increased 16% to $4.2 million at June 30, 2025, up from $3.6 million at December 31, 2024.

Strategic Repositioning Continues : Revenue was $1.0 million and $1.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, as the Company focuses on customer acquisition, enhanced value proposition, and executing a new Go-To-Market strategy. Proactive Balance Sheet Discipline: On June 30, 2025, the Company successfully amended the terms of certain of its outstanding warrants. These amendments enabled the Company to reclassify the warrant liability to additional paid-in capital. As a result, the Company will no longer recognize non-cash, mark-to-market changes in fair value through the Statement of Operations, reducing earnings volatility going forward.



Other Recent Highlights:



Wrap launched WrapVision: North American-made all-in-one body-worn camera solution for law enforcement, public safety and healthcare.

Wrap announced the appointment of Gerald“Jerry” Ratigan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Former SWAT leader and national educator joined WrapTacticsTM to launch digital pre-escalation training.

The Supreme Court's unanimous Barnes v. Felix ruling expanded officer liability to the pre-escalation period, aligning with Wrap's mission and positioning BolaWrap® for accelerated adoption through newly trademarked“Pre-Escalation” and“WrapWindow” concepts. Expecting to take possession of the Company's new manufacturing facility in Norton, Virginia before the end of August 2025.



Wrap expects to host a call to discuss these results. Details, including the date, time, and a link to register, are provided below:



Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Webcast Link: Click here to register



About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is a non-pain-based compliance tool. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate-instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap RealityTM VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap RealityTM equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence with operational security, regulatory compliance and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure unparalleled data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

