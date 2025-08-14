Wrap Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,177
|$
|3,610
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
|906
|513
|Inventories, net
|5,904
|6,170
|Prepaid expense and other current assets
|334
|178
|Total current assets
|11,321
|10,471
|Property and equipment, net
|87
|146
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|1,814
|1,964
|Intangible assets, net
|2,262
|2,354
|Other long-term assets
|128
|186
|Total assets
|$
|15,612
|$
|15,121
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|583
|$
|609
|Accrued liabilities
|872
|1,403
|Customer deposits
|27
|27
|Deferred revenue - short term
|302
|466
|Operating lease liability - short term
|218
|567
|Warrants
|-
|10,131
|Total current liabilities
|2,002
|13,203
|Deferred revenue – long-term
|23
|39
|Operating lease liability – long-term
|1,826
|1,629
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,849
|1,668
|Total liabilities
|$
|3,851
|$
|14,871
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock - 5,000,000 authorized; par value $0.0001 per share; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock - 150,000,000 authorized; par value $0.0001 per share; 50,728,535 and 47,101,631 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5
|5
|Convertible Preferred Stock - 10,000 authorized, par value $0.0001 per share; 8,207 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|120,783
|105,326
|Accumulated deficit
|(109,027
|)
|(105,081
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|11,761
|250
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|15,612
|$
|15,121
| Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months ended June 30,
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Product sales
|$
|197
|$
|1,251
|$
|550
|2,578
|Managed services
|764
|-
|1,000
|-
|Technology enabled services
|51
|322
|228
|471
|Total revenues
|1,012
|1,573
|1,778
|3,049
|Cost of revenues
|525
|589
|695
|1,229
|Gross profit
|487
|984
|1,083
|1,820
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,181
|3,475
|7,266
|7,695
|Research and development
|162
|679
|594
|1,434
|Total operating expenses
|3,343
|4,154
|7,860
|9,129
|Loss from operations
|(2,856
|)
|(3,170
|)
|(6,777
|)
|(7,309
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|2
|55
|3
|133
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(871
|)
|2,738
|3,158
|6,917
|Other
|(2
|)
|(8
|)
|(2
|)
|(9
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(871
|)
|2,785
|3,159
|7,041
|Net loss
|(3,727
|)
|(385
|)
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(268
|)
|Less: Convertible preferred stock dividends
|(164
|)
|(511
|)
|(328
|)
|(700
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(3,891
|)
|$
|(896
|)
|$
|(3,946
|)
|$
|(968
|)
|Net loss per basic and diluted common share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic and diluted common share
|50,609,509
|45,324,917
|49,439,838
|44,470,183
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,727
|)
|$
|(385
|)
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(268
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,727
|)
|$
|(385
|)
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(268
|)
| Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(268
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|304
|451
|Share-based compensation
|2,435
|918
|Warranty provision
|2
|17
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(3,158
|)
|(6,917
|)
|Non-cash lease expense
|(199
|)
|143
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|34
|-
|Write-off accounts receivables
|26
|-
|Inventory obsolescence reserve
|187
|12
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(453
|)
|(236
|)
|Inventories
|79
|(707
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(156
|)
|261
|Accounts payable
|(34
|)
|25
|Operating lease liability
|197
|(29
|)
|Customer deposits
|-
|(1,002
|)
|Accrued liabilities and other
|(523
|)
|39
|Warranty settlement
|(10
|)
|(34
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(180
|)
|41
|Changes in other non-current assets
|58
|37
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,009
|)
|(7,249
|)
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|-
|5,000
|Capital expenditures for property and equipment
|(8
|)
|(13
|)
|Investment in patents and trademarks
|(145
|)
|(97
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(153
|)
|4,890
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|588
|Proceeds from issuance of warrants and common stock, net of offering costs
|5,729
|-
|Dividends settled in Cash
|-
|(120
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,729
|468
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|567
|(1,891
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|3,610
|3,955
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|4,177
|$
|2,064
|Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Reclassification of warrant liabilities to additional paid in capital
|12,159
|-
|Change in unrealized gain on short-term investments
|-
|94
|Dividends on convertible preferred stock
|(328
|)
|700
|Dividends settled with common stock
|328
|140
