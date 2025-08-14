Cemtrex Reports Results For Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

“Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Cemtrex is a stronger, more profitable, and more efficient business than it was a year ago,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO.“We've grown sales nearly 20 percent, expanded gross margins by three points, and delivered a $6.6 million year-over-year swing to positive operating income. This improvement is visible in nearly every major metric.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights (three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024)



Revenue increased 16% to $17.0 million from $14.7 million.

Security segment revenue increased 22% to $7.6 million; Industrial Services revenue increased 10% to $9.4 million.

Gross profit increased 25% to $7.37 million, with gross margin improving to 43% from 40%. Operating loss narrowed to $0.64 million from $3.18 million.

Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Highlights (nine months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024)



Revenue increased 19% to $58.0 million from $48.7 million.

Security segment revenue increased 28% to $30.0 million, including a $10.4 million Vicon order.

Industrial Services revenue increased 11% to $27.9 million.

Gross profit increased 27% to $25.24 million, with gross margin improving to 44% from 41%. Operating income was $1.69 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.95 million last year, a $6.64 million improvement.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity



Cash and equivalents, including restricted cash, increased to $8.15 million from $5.42 million at September 30, 2024. Working capital was $4.92 million despite higher current maturities of long-term liabilities.

“Our Security segment continues to see encouraging growth, anchored by the largest single order in Vicon's history, while Industrial Services continues to execute at a high level delivering strong growth and margin gains,” added Govil.“We have tightened expenses, improved efficiency, and strengthened the balance sheet, all while executing on our growth plan. The difference between this year and last is significant, and we believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum into our next fiscal year.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets