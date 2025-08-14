Credit Acceptance Named To 2025 Crain's Fast 50 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(referred to as the“Company”,“Credit Acceptance”,“we”,“our”, or“us”) has been named to the 2025 Crain's Fast 50 list for the ninth time.

“It's an honor to be named one of the fastest-growing companies in metro Detroit,” said Jay Martin, Chief Financial Officer, Credit Acceptance.“Our growth reflects the power of our unique approach-helping automobile dealers finance consumers regardless of credit history. Our program not only sets us apart as market leaders, but it also creates a shared success story for our dealers, consumers, and communities.”

In addition to supporting our mission of changing lives, our work also creates significant financial benefits. Over the past five years, our revenue has increased by 29.5% to $2.2 billion in 2024.

This is the fifth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune's 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, and #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list.

Crain's Fast 50 list spotlights metro Detroit's fastest-growing companies based on their revenue growth (measured both by percentage and absolute dollar increase) over the most recent five-year period and requires profitability over that same period.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

