Banzai Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue of $3.3 million for Q2 2025, representing an increase of 205% over Q2 2024.

Gross profit of $2.7 million for Q2 2025, representing an increase of 267% over Q2 2024. Gross margin was 83.0% in Q2 2025, compared to 69.1% in Q2 2024.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $12.6 million for Q2 2025, representing an 182% increase in the same period year over year.

Cash balance was $2.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

Stockholder's Equity increased to $3.2 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $35 million, compared to June 30, 2024.

Q2 2025 Net Loss was ($7.8) million, compared to ($4.0) million in Q2 2024.

Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.5) million, compared to ($1.5) million in Q2 2024.

Secured an $11.0 million dollar debt facility with an institutional investor to support acquisitions and ongoing operations.

Appointed Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years' experience as a strategic financial leader with a track record of implementing critical business initiatives that drive profitable growth at both public and private companies.

Appointed Michael Kurtzman as Chief Revenue Officer, a veteran revenue and go-to-market executive, to scale Banzai's leading video engagement, production, and webinar solutions.

Expanded customer base to over 140,000 total customers as of August 14, 2025. Secured expanded agreements with RBC Capital Markets and other prominent enterprises for OpenReel.

“The second quarter was highlighted by continued revenue momentum, key additions to our leadership team, and a strengthened balance sheet as we move into our next phase of growth," said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai.“Our Vidello and OpenReel businesses and strong performance for our products continued to drive revenue to $3.3 million in the quarter, a 205% improvement from the prior year.

“Growth was driven by our focus on mid-market and enterprise customers, and on the Reach product through re-engineering and expanded sales efforts. In total, we now serve over 140,000 customers.

“We made significant improvements to our balance sheet and cost structure, which we believe will position us for sustainable profitability in the future. Most recently we secured new debt financing of up to $11.0 million and ended Q2 with a cash balance of $2.3 million. With the investment in our Vidello acquisition, we further improved our financial position and flexibility with a $35 million year over year improvement in stockholders' equity to a positive $3.2 million as of June 30, 2025. We also implemented a strategic initiative that we expect will enable us to significantly improve net income, substantially extend our cash runway, and invest in growth. We are making significant progress toward these goals and expect overall improvement in net income when fully implemented, while maintaining our growth outlook.

“We have secured expanded agreements with several prominent enterprises including RBC Capital Markets for our OpenReel solution, further cementing OpenReel's position as a leading digital video creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. These agreements further validate our expansion strategy in the enterprise and mid-market. We are seeing solid traction in the financial sector, where the OpenReel Creator tool gives global financial firms the ability to offer standardized branded video with personalization at scale for their wealth managers, partners, and other stakeholders.

“Operationally, we strengthened our management team with the recent additions of Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Kurtzman as Chief Revenue Officer. Dean is a veteran financial and technology leader with strong capabilities in scaling public technology companies and driving profitable growth. Michael is a seasoned revenue and go-to-market executive with more than 20 years of global experience driving growth across startups, growth-stage ventures, and Fortune 50 companies. He is heading operations and customer-facing functions of leading video engagement, production, and webinar solutions including Demio, CreateStudio, and OpenReel. The primary objective of his role will be to increase revenue in the Video business unit to $50 million over the following three years.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on accelerating self-service subscriber growth, enterprise and mid-market expansion, and customer retention, while ensuring the continuous evolution of our product offerings. We are making strategic investments in our software platform, sales and marketing, product development, acquisition strategy and other organic growth initiatives, while managing costs efficiently. We are strengthening our capital structure and balance sheet to support future growth and create long term shareholder value,” concluded Davy.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Banzai believes its non-GAAP financial measure ARR is more meaningful in evaluating its performance. The Company's management team evaluates its financial and operating results utilizing this non-GAAP measure. For the three months ending June 30, 2025, ARR was $12.6 million, representing a 182% annualized ARR increase.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $3.3 million, an increase of 205% compared to the prior year quarter.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.6 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 68%. The increase was proportional to the revenue for the corresponding period.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.7 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 83.0% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 69.1% in the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $7.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to the additions of OpenReel and Vidello and overall operating expenses.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $7.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was ($1.5) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.5) million for the prior year quarter.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.6 million, an increase of 209% compared to the prior year period.

Total cost of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 63%. The increase was less than proportional to the revenue for the corresponding period, resulting in improved gross profit.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $5.5 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 82.5% in the first half of 2025, compared to 66.9% in the first half of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $15.1 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to the additions of OpenReel and Vidello and overall operating expenses.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $11.4 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was ($3.7) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.5) million for the prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $9.0 million, compared to $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cash totaled $2.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) refers to annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements from all customers in the last month of the measured period. These statements are forward-looking and actual ARR may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Banzai's actual ARR to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and CFO Dean Ditto will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

To access the call, please use the following information: