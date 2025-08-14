Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rxsight, Inc. To Present At The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston.

RxSight's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at: .

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .

