Immucell Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

During the second quarter of 2025, product sales increased by 18% to approximately $6.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, product sales increased by 14% to approximately $14.5 million compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2025, product sales increased by 22% to approximately $28.3 million compared to the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024.



Preliminary, unaudited product sales for the second quarter of 2025 were first reported on July 9, 2025. There are no changes to those figures.

“We effectively eliminated the backlog of orders as of June 30, 2025,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell.“We have re-filled distributors with the inventory that they would like to hold as we enter the third quarter when sales are generally lower. We are now building inventory to meet customer demand going into the peak selling season towards the end of the year and into the first quarter of 2026.”

“We improved our gross margin as a percentage of sales to 44% and 43% during the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, respectively,” added Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer of ImmuCell.“This gross margin improvement helped us generate net income of approximately $502,000 and $1.9 million during the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, respectively, in contrast to significant net losses during the comparable periods ended June 30, 2024.”

“With regards to Re-Tain ®, we have initiated Investigational Product use to collect market feedback about product performance in the field over the second half of 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026,” concluded Mr. Brigham.“At the same time, we are reducing product development expenses and exploring potential strategic options for the product opportunity.”

Gross margin earned was 44% and 22% of product sales during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Gross margin earned was 43% and 28% of product sales during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net income was approximately $502,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, in contrast to a net loss of ($1.5) million, or ($0.20) per basic share, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, in contrast to a net loss of ($2.0) million, or ($0.25) per basic share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure described on page 5 of this press release) improved to approximately $1.4 million, $3.7 million and $5.3 million during the three-month, six-month and twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2025, respectively.



Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $6.0 million as of June 30, 2025 from $3.8 million as of December 31, 2024, with no draw outstanding on the available $1 million line of credit as of these dates.

Net working capital increased to approximately $12.7 million as of June 30, 2025 from $10.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Stockholders' equity increased to approximately $29.9 million as of June 30, 2025 from $27.5 million as of December 31, 2024.



This Press Release and the statements to be made in the related conference call referenced herein contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and will often include words such as“expects”,“may”,“anticipates”,“aims”,“intends”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“plans”,“believes”,“estimates”,“targets”,“projects”,“forecasts”,“seeks” and similar words and expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any forward-looking statements relating to: our plans, goals and strategies for our business; projections of future financial or operational performance; the timing and outcome of pending or anticipated applications for regulatory approvals and pending or anticipated regulatory inspections of our facilities and those of our contract manufacturers; future demand for our products; future adoption of Re-Tain ® by dairy producers; growth in acceptance of our First Defense ® product line by dairy and beef producers; the impact of international disputes (including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East) on the world economy including inflation and the price and availability of grain and oil; the impact of the global supply-chain disruptions on our ability to obtain, in a timely and cost-effective fashion, all the supplies and components we need to produce our products; the impact of inflation, tariffs and rising interest rates on our operating expenses and financial results; the scope and timing of ongoing and future product development work and commercialization of our products; future costs of product development efforts; future incidence rates of subclinical mastitis and producers' level of interest in treating subclinical mastitis; the expected efficacy of new products; estimates about the market size for our products; future market share of and revenue generated by current products and products still in development; our ability to increase production output and reduce costs of goods sold per unit; the adequacy of our own manufacturing facilities or those of third parties with which we have contractual relationships to meet demand for our products on a timely basis; the impacts of backlogs on customer relationships; the efficacy of our contamination remediation efforts; whether or not we will experience future contamination events; the anticipated costs of (or time to complete) planned expansions of our manufacturing facilities and the adequacy of our funds available for these projects; the robustness of our manufacturing processes to meet future demand and related technical issues; estimates about our future production capacity, efficiency and yield; the salability of products currently held in inventory pending regulatory approval; future regulatory requirements relating to our products; future expense ratios and margins; the future consequences and effectiveness of our investments in our business; future compliance with, or waivers of, bank debt covenants; anticipated changes in our manufacturing capabilities and efficiencies; our future effectiveness in competing against competitors within both our existing and our anticipated product markets; projections about depreciation expense and its impact on income for book and tax return purposes; and any other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are intended to provide management's current expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release, are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof; and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, financial or operational performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to: difficulties or delays in development, testing, regulatory approval, production and marketing of our products (including the First Defense ® product line and Re-Tain ® ), competition within our anticipated product markets, customer acceptance of our new and existing products, product performance, alignment between our manufacturing resources and product demand (including the consequences of backlogs), uncertainty associated with the timing and volume of customer orders as we come out of a prolonged backlog, adverse impacts of supply chain disruptions on our operations and customer and supplier relationships, commercial and operational risks relating to our current and planned expansion of production capacity, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on our current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. In addition, there can be no assurance that future risks, uncertainties or developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.