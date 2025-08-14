Sunation Energy Reschedules 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call

The Company also announced that it filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. As previously disclosed, on July 18, 2025 the Company engaged a new independent registered public accounting firm. The additional time will allow the firm to complete their review as part of the new client process. The Company does not anticipate any material revisions to its financial statements as a result of this one-day extension and currently expects to file its Quarterly Report on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The Company expects to report a number of positive developments across its business for the second quarter of 2025, including expanded gross margin, a robust project backlog, and further strengthening of its overall financial position and debt profile.

Updated Information

The Company will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025 before the opening of the stock market.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide an update on current business conditions on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 9:00 am.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:



(800) 715-9871 (Domestic) (646) 307-1963 (International)

Passcode: 2227965

Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at or via this link: . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the events section of the SUNation corporate website.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.'s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at .