Petco Health And Wellness Company, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. August 29, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ("Petco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WOOF) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Petco investors have until August 29, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
CASE ALLEGATIONS: Petco, based in San Diego, California, is a health and wellness company dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their owners.
The complaint alleges that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the impact of pandemic-driven growth and the long-term viability of Petco's premium pet food business model. It also claims the Company overstated its capacity to achieve profitable growth while minimizing ongoing operational challenges. As a result of these alleged misrepresentations, Petco's stock experienced substantial declines-including a drop of over 20% on August 24, 2023, following a downward revision of its financial guidance-and continued to fall after additional disclosures and executive leadership changes.
