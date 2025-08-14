Western Asset Management Company, LLC Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. September 5, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Western Asset Management Company, LLC ("Wamco" or the "Company") specifically those who purchased shares of the following mutual fund classes: Class I (ticker:“WATFX”), Class A (ticker:“WABAX”), Class C (ticker:“WABCX”), Class FI (ticker:“WAPIX”), Class IS (ticker:“WACSX”), and Class R (ticker:“WABRX”) – and the“Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class A (ticker:“WAPAX”), Class C (ticker:“WAPCX”), Class C1 (ticker:“LWCPX”), Class FI (ticker:“WACIX”), Class R (ticker:“WAPRX”), Class I (ticker:“WACPX”), Class IS (ticker:“WAPSX”) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Wamco investors have until September 5, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) they favored certain WAMCO investment strategies, such as Macro Opportunities, over others, including Core and Core Plus; (2) they actively disfavored strategies like Core and Core Plus; (3) WAMCO's compliance policies and procedures-purportedly designed to ensure fair allocation of investment opportunities-were either inadequate or intentionally disregarded, allowing Leech and his team to allocate trades in a biased manner; and (4) any oversight mechanisms in place were similarly ineffective or ignored, enabling the preferential treatment of certain strategies at the expense of others. As a result, Defendants' conduct constituted a fraud or deceit upon the Class, artificially suppressing the value of the Western Asset US Core strategy mutual fund classes during the Class Period and causing losses to investors.

