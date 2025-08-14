Groupon, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Groupon investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On June 9, 2025, the short-seller Captain's Log published a report regarding Groupon, Inc., alleging that the Company engaged in questionable accounting practices and misled investors about the success of its purported turnaround.
Following the publication of this report, Groupon's stock price declined $1.61 per share, or approximately 4.89%, closing at $31.33 per share on June 9, 2025.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars
...
310-692-8883
