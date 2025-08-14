Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive Therapeutics” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Unicycive Therapeutics investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On June 30, 2025, Unicycive, Inc. issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for OLC, intended to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The Company disclosed that, following submission of the NDA and during routine application review, the FDA had notified Unicycive that a third-party manufacturing vendor of its primary contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) had been cited for deficiencies during a cGMP inspection.
Following this announcement, Unicycive's stock price declined $2.03 per share, or approximately 29.85%, closing at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.
