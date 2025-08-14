Home Affairs Chairperson Calls For Prosecution Against Those Responsible For Germiston Department Of Home Affairs (DHA) Fire
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has learned with despair of the fire at the Department of Home Affairs' Germiston office. Mr Chabane called for a speedy investigation that will lead to prosecution, as the damage is not only infrastructural but will impact negatively on users' ability to access home affairs services.
“The burning of public infrastructure during a protest is regressive and robs citizens of accessing the necessary services from the DHA. This trend also puts more pressure on an already stretched fiscus as more resources would have to be found to establish a new office,” Mr Chabane said.
The South African Police Service must move with speed to investigate and arrest whoever is involved in the incident.“The South African Constitution recognises and protects the right to protest, but that must be done within the confines of the law. The lawlessness that resulted in the burning of the DHA office must not be tolerated,” Mr Chabane emphasised.
Meanwhile, the Chairperson welcomed the swift action by the DHA in making available mobile trucks to ensure that innocent clients are not deprived of DHA services while investigations are underway. In addition, the activation of additional nearby offices will ensure that citizens who rely on the Germiston offices are not adversely affected.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
