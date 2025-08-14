Brandon Hall Grouptm Announces 2025 HCM Excellence Awards® Winners In Live Broadcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 32nd Annual HCM Excellence Awards® Program Recognizes Global Leaders in Human Capital Management Innovation

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the leading HCM research and analyst firm, today announced the winners of its 2025 HCM Excellence Awards® during a special live broadcast. The prestigious awards program, now in its 32nd year since its inception in 1993, recognizes organizations worldwide for excellence in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work initiatives.

This year's competition attracted entries from organizations across six continents, with winners representing a diverse mix of global enterprises, government agencies, non-profits, and educational institutions. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts, identified programs that demonstrated exceptional innovation, measurable business impact, and transformative approaches to human capital management.

Top Award Recipients Lead with Innovation

Among this year's top performers, Accenture secured an unprecedented 212 awards across multiple categories, followed by NIIT with 97 awards, Capgemini with 66 awards, BTS with 59 awards, and Cognizant with 51 awards.

"This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Multi-Award Winners Demonstrate Sustained Excellence

Organizations earning between 21-50 awards include: EI Design Powered by MPS, Chrysalis HRD, Deloitte, InfoPro Learning, Colgate-Palmolive, SweetRush, AllenComm, SiyonaTech AG, Bank of America, GPStrategies, KPMG, HP, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), MetLife, Standard Chartered Bank, and Shell.

Companies achieving between 10-20 awards include: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mercer, Google, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez International, DX Technology, Julius Baer, PepsiCo, Inc., Verizon, EY, ÇİMSA, Unilever, UST, Limak Cement, CrossKnowledge, Mars Incorporated, Upside Learning, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd., Qatar Airways, Hexaware Technologies, Wells Fargo, World Bank Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Constellar Consulting, HCL Tech, Kyndryl, Landmark Group, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data, Optum, and Pfizer Inc.

The complete list of all 2025 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards® winners can be viewed at:

Awards Gala to Honor Winners at Annual Conference

Excellence Award winners will be celebrated at the HCM Excellence Awards Gala during Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. The conference will feature select award winners presenting their winning strategies and best practices in dedicated breakout sessions, providing attendees with actionable insights from proven HCM innovations.

"The 2025 Excellence Award recipients represent the pinnacle of achievement in human capital management. What sets this year's winners apart is their bold embrace of emerging technologies and their commitment to creating meaningful employee experiences that drive tangible business results. These organizations have demonstrated that when you invest in your people with purpose and innovation, the impact resonates throughout the entire enterprise, creating sustainable competitive advantages in today's dynamic business landscape," said Brandon Hall GroupTM Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

Evaluation Criteria

All entries were evaluated based on the following criteria:



Alignment to business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

The HCM Excellence Awards® program features over 150 categories and is part of Brandon Hall Group's comprehensive recognition ecosystem, which includes the Excellence in Technology Awards, EdTech Awards and Excellence in Action Awards.

To learn more about the Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards® program and view upcoming awards opportunities, visit:

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards®-the most prestigious awards in Human Capital Management. Since 1993, these awards have set the gold standard for recognizing breakthrough innovations across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Talent Acquisition, and Future of Work. Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards program features over 150 categories and attracts entries from leading corporations worldwide.

Our rigorous evaluation process, conducted by veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts, ensures that winners represent true excellence in HCM. The HCM Excellence Awards® are part of our comprehensive recognition ecosystem, which includes the Excellence in Technology Awards and Excellence in Action Awards.

For over 30 years, Brandon Hall GroupTM has empowered and recognized excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. We are the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 ...