Baros Maldives Introduces The Baros Retreat: A Premier Villa Experience

Baros Retreat

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baros Maldives has announced the addition of the new luxury Two-Bedroom Baros Retreat to its collection of exclusive villas, now available for guest bookings. The Baros Retreat, spanning 3,014 sq ft., offers guests an unparalleled experience with breathtaking ocean views, direct beach access and a sprawling deck with an outdoor gazebo swing, alfresco dining and a large private swimming pool.Situated on the shore of Baros, the Baros Retreat offers stunning deck views of the pristine lagoon. The villa's unique location gives guests the advantage of being nestled within a lush jungle glade on one side, while enjoying the blue horizon of sea on the other, a perfect balance of seclusion and openness.The villa features two beautifully appointed bedrooms, one with a king-size bed and the other with twin beds, each with an ensuite bathroom. One of the bathrooms includes an outdoor garden shower, while the other has stunning views across the ocean. The two rooms are connected by a spacious living and dining area, creating a luxurious and intimate setting for relaxation and togetherness. The design of the villa seamlessly blends modern luxury with traditional Maldivian architecture, featuring elegant furnishings, high-end amenities and finishing touches that reflect the natural beauty of the surroundings.Guests staying at the Baros Retreat will enjoy a host of exclusive amenities and experiences, including a cruise on a luxury boat, sunset cocktails at The Lighthouse Lounge, the best table allocation for dinner in all restaurants, as well as daily in-villa breakfasts, among others. In addition, guests will have a dedicated butler to take care of them during their stay.ABOUT BAROS MALDIVESThe Maldives Icon - Baros is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport. This tropical haven is home to 75 sophisticated villas framed by a seemingly endless powder-soft white beach and a glittering lagoon surrounded by a world-class house reef. It's paradise personified. Welcoming guests since 1973, Baros has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it the Maldives Icon. An award-winning resort, and a member of Small Luxury Hotels of The World, Baros is celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort and understated elegance.

