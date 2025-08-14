Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nigeria Grants Tanzania Air, A Foreign Carrier Operating Permit


2025-08-14 03:21:13
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) has granted a Foreign Carrier Operating Permit to Air Tanzania to commence scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos. Commencement of direct flights between Tanzania and Nigeria will ease connectivity and boost business, investment and tourism, thereby strengthening existing ties between our two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.

