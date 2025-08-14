Ride The M&A Wave With Small-Cap Stock PJT Partners
PJT Partners is not a household name. The company is a boutique investment bank based in New York that specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
The company was spun off from the Blackstone Group (BX) in 2015. Since then, the firm has advised on over $1 trillion U.S. in M&A transactions.
Notable deals that PJT Partners has had a hand in include AbbVie's (ABBV) $63 billion U.S. acquisition of Allergan, and T-Mobile's (TMUS) $59 billion U.S. merger with Sprint.
A growing number of analysts and traders say that M&A activity in the U.S. is heating up this year after being largely dormant since the 2022 bear market.
U.S. President Donald Trump is encouraging of mergers and acquisitions, which has led to some big deals being announced in recent months.
This is typified by railroad operator Union Pacific's (UNP) move to purchase rival Norfolk Southern (NSC) for $85 billion U.S., a blockbuster deal that analysts say would have been unthinkable a few years ago.
While trying to predict M&A targets can be almost impossible, betting on PJT stock is a surefire way to play the M&A boom.
In the last 12 months, PJT Partner's share price has risen 53%, including an 18% gain this year. Over the past five years, the stock is up an impressive 210%.
The stock also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 U.S. per share, giving it a yield of 0.54%.
A market capitalization of $4.50 billion U.S. makes PJT Partners a small-cap stock. But there's nothing little about the massive deals the company and its 1,200 employees are involved with.
Investors looking to surf the M&A wave to profits might want to consider this Wall Street firm.
