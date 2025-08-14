403
Europe's Tepid Growth Hides Risks As Industry Falters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official figures from Eurostat show the European Union economy grew just 0.2% in the second quarter of 2025. The euro area recorded even less-only 0.1% growth.
These weak increases follow a stronger start to the year and indicate that momentum is fading. Over the past year, the EU grew by 1.5%, and the eurozone by 1.4%. Both numbers are down from last quarter, showing Europe's recovery is losing speed.
Beneath the surface, differences among countries stand out. Spain and Portugal expanded by 0.7% and 0.6% in the quarter, riding a wave of tourism and service sector gains.
Meanwhile, economic heavyweights like Germany and Italy shrank by 0.1%, and Ireland fell by 1%. Such setbacks hit Europe's manufacturing core and highlight the fallout of weak demand both at home and abroad.
The clearest warning comes from industry. In June, industrial production in the EU fell 1.3%, marking the sharpest monthly drop since late 2023. Germany and Ireland saw the largest falls.
Sectors like machinery and consumer goods slumped, as both export and domestic buyers cut back on orders. This signals that manufacturers face difficult months ahead, with fewer sales and less factory activity.
Trade data provides only modest comfort. The EU posted a €13.1 billion surplus in May, an improvement over last year as exports rose slightly and imports slipped. Sales of chemicals and food products helped, as did more exports to the US and UK.
However, the engine of EU trade-machinery and vehicles-declined by 2.4%. Most of the gain in the trade balance came from lower spending on energy and raw materials, not from export strength.
Other indicators raise further flags. EU employment rose by only 0.1% in the quarter, showing firms are hiring cautiously. Greenhouse gas emissions jumped 3.4% in early 2025, outpacing economic growth and adding pressure on policymakers racing to meet climate goals.
The European Central Bank signaled it will keep interest rates steady for now, reflecting a wait-and-see approach as the outlook stays uncertain.
The European Commission is also working to ease trade tensions, reopening talks with the US and urging China to lift sanctions on Lithuanian banks.
But big risks remain-an uneven recovery, weak industry, and fragile global demand continue to weigh on Europe's future. For investors and businesses worldwide, the story behind the numbers is clear. Europe is growing, but the gains are fragile.
Industry and exports-the engines of past progress-are losing momentum, and policymakers face tough trade-offs ahead. The EU must find new sources of growth to secure its standing in a slow-moving global economy.
