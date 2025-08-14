403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Hands Over Cartel Leaders As U.S. Squeezes With Tariff Warnings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's government transferred 26 high-ranking cartel figures to U.S. custody on August 12, 2025. Officials from Mexico's attorney general's office confirmed the handover, which included leaders and senior operatives from the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels (CJNG).
These men face U.S. charges for drug trafficking, money laundering, and violent crimes. Mexico said they continued to run operations from prison, making them an ongoing security threat.
This was the second such transfer this year. In February, Mexico extradited 29 accused cartel bosses, including Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most notorious figures in Mexico's drug history.
Both actions follow months of direct pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has tied Mexico's cooperation on drug enforcement and migration to avoiding steep trade penalties.
Trump has threatened tariffs of 25% on Mexican autos and fentanyl-linked imports, 50% on steel, and up to 30% on all goods. While these measures were delayed for 90 days in late July, they could still hit Mexico's economy hard.
Exports could fall by up to 12%, and GDP might shrink by about 4% in 2025. The U.S. auto, electronics, and manufacturing sectors-heavily dependent on Mexican production-would also feel the shock.
The underlying tension is Trump 's insistence on tougher action against fentanyl smuggling, which U.S. agencies blame for more than 100,000 American overdose deaths each year.
U.S.-Mexico Drug War Tensions
In early August, U.S. officials confirmed Trump had signed a classified order directing the Pentagon to prepare military options against cartel groups designated as terrorist organizations.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected any talk of U.S. troops crossing the border but has stepped up joint operations, such as a July 26 raid in Aguascalientes that arrested 27 CJNG operatives, reportedly with U.S. intelligence assistance.
Mexico's efforts also come under strain from institutional weaknesses. In July, Zhi Dong Zhang, a Chinese national accused of supplying fentanyl precursors to Sinaloa and CJNG, escaped house arrest through a tunnel on the day a U.S. arrest request arrived.
He was later recaptured, but the incident highlighted corruption risks in Mexico 's judicial system. Trump has gone further by targeting Mexican political figures allegedly tied to cartels, including current and former officials.
Analysts warn these demands could push for extradition of politicians, potentially destabilizing Mexico's ruling party. Behind the story, the dynamic is less about friendly cooperation, more about bargaining power.
The U.S. uses threats of tariffs and even military planning to get quick results; Mexico trades high-profile arrests and extraditions to protect an economy bound to the U.S. under the USMCA trade pact.
The cycle is driven by drugs, migration, and corruption-and it affects not just policy, but businesses, jobs, and security on both sides of the border.
These men face U.S. charges for drug trafficking, money laundering, and violent crimes. Mexico said they continued to run operations from prison, making them an ongoing security threat.
This was the second such transfer this year. In February, Mexico extradited 29 accused cartel bosses, including Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most notorious figures in Mexico's drug history.
Both actions follow months of direct pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has tied Mexico's cooperation on drug enforcement and migration to avoiding steep trade penalties.
Trump has threatened tariffs of 25% on Mexican autos and fentanyl-linked imports, 50% on steel, and up to 30% on all goods. While these measures were delayed for 90 days in late July, they could still hit Mexico's economy hard.
Exports could fall by up to 12%, and GDP might shrink by about 4% in 2025. The U.S. auto, electronics, and manufacturing sectors-heavily dependent on Mexican production-would also feel the shock.
The underlying tension is Trump 's insistence on tougher action against fentanyl smuggling, which U.S. agencies blame for more than 100,000 American overdose deaths each year.
U.S.-Mexico Drug War Tensions
In early August, U.S. officials confirmed Trump had signed a classified order directing the Pentagon to prepare military options against cartel groups designated as terrorist organizations.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected any talk of U.S. troops crossing the border but has stepped up joint operations, such as a July 26 raid in Aguascalientes that arrested 27 CJNG operatives, reportedly with U.S. intelligence assistance.
Mexico's efforts also come under strain from institutional weaknesses. In July, Zhi Dong Zhang, a Chinese national accused of supplying fentanyl precursors to Sinaloa and CJNG, escaped house arrest through a tunnel on the day a U.S. arrest request arrived.
He was later recaptured, but the incident highlighted corruption risks in Mexico 's judicial system. Trump has gone further by targeting Mexican political figures allegedly tied to cartels, including current and former officials.
Analysts warn these demands could push for extradition of politicians, potentially destabilizing Mexico's ruling party. Behind the story, the dynamic is less about friendly cooperation, more about bargaining power.
The U.S. uses threats of tariffs and even military planning to get quick results; Mexico trades high-profile arrests and extraditions to protect an economy bound to the U.S. under the USMCA trade pact.
The cycle is driven by drugs, migration, and corruption-and it affects not just policy, but businesses, jobs, and security on both sides of the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment