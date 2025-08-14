Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Costa Rica Starts Building Mega‐Prison To Challenge Cartel Power


2025-08-14 03:20:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica has begun building a $35 million maximum‐security prison to counter a surge in gang‐related killings and address severe prison overcrowding. The Center for High Containment of Organized Crime (CACCO) will hold 5,100 inmates, boosting capacity by 40%.

The design follows El Salvador 's“mega‐prison” model, credited with cutting that country's murder rate from 18 per 100,000 people in 2021 to under 2 in 2024. El Salvador is providing blueprints and security expertise.

Costa Rica, once Central America's safest nation, recorded a record homicide rate of 17.2 per 100,000 in 2023, with over 900 murders.

By mid‐2025, killings had already surpassed 500. Officials blame cartel turf wars and note that prisons are nearly 30% over capacity, allowing gang leaders to operate from inside.



Justice Minister Gerald Campos warns that without stronger facilities, the prison system risks collapse, leading to riots and hostage crises.

The CACCO will introduce tighter controls, advanced surveillance, and strict isolation for high‐risk inmates. Public concern over crime is at an all‐time high, making the project politically popular ahead of the 2026 election.

Authorities hope it will restore investor and tourist confidence, protect communities, and replicate El Salvador's security turnaround.

