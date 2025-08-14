403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Costa Rica Starts Building Mega‐Prison To Challenge Cartel Power
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica has begun building a $35 million maximum‐security prison to counter a surge in gang‐related killings and address severe prison overcrowding. The Center for High Containment of Organized Crime (CACCO) will hold 5,100 inmates, boosting capacity by 40%.
The design follows El Salvador 's“mega‐prison” model, credited with cutting that country's murder rate from 18 per 100,000 people in 2021 to under 2 in 2024. El Salvador is providing blueprints and security expertise.
Costa Rica, once Central America's safest nation, recorded a record homicide rate of 17.2 per 100,000 in 2023, with over 900 murders.
By mid‐2025, killings had already surpassed 500. Officials blame cartel turf wars and note that prisons are nearly 30% over capacity, allowing gang leaders to operate from inside.
Justice Minister Gerald Campos warns that without stronger facilities, the prison system risks collapse, leading to riots and hostage crises.
The CACCO will introduce tighter controls, advanced surveillance, and strict isolation for high‐risk inmates. Public concern over crime is at an all‐time high, making the project politically popular ahead of the 2026 election.
Authorities hope it will restore investor and tourist confidence, protect communities, and replicate El Salvador's security turnaround.
The design follows El Salvador 's“mega‐prison” model, credited with cutting that country's murder rate from 18 per 100,000 people in 2021 to under 2 in 2024. El Salvador is providing blueprints and security expertise.
Costa Rica, once Central America's safest nation, recorded a record homicide rate of 17.2 per 100,000 in 2023, with over 900 murders.
By mid‐2025, killings had already surpassed 500. Officials blame cartel turf wars and note that prisons are nearly 30% over capacity, allowing gang leaders to operate from inside.
Justice Minister Gerald Campos warns that without stronger facilities, the prison system risks collapse, leading to riots and hostage crises.
The CACCO will introduce tighter controls, advanced surveillance, and strict isolation for high‐risk inmates. Public concern over crime is at an all‐time high, making the project politically popular ahead of the 2026 election.
Authorities hope it will restore investor and tourist confidence, protect communities, and replicate El Salvador's security turnaround.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment