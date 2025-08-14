Hertz Expands Program Allowing Prolonged 3-Day Test Drives Before Vehicle Purchase To Over 100 Cities

Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) on Thursday announced the expansion of its Rent2Buy program to over 100 cities.

The program offers thousands of used vehicles, including newly added 2025 models, for an extended test drive. Consumers can test the vehicles for up to three days at a low daily rate before purchasing. Further, if they decide to purchase the vehicle, the rental fee would be waived, the company added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Hertz fell from 'bullish' to 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from 'high' to 'low' levels. HTZ stock traded 2% lower at the time of writing.

Under the Rent2Buy program, consumers can reserve a vehicle after browsing online and either take a 2-hour test drive or rent it for up to 3 days. If the customer likes the car, they can buy it. Every Rent2Buy vehicle is backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, whichever comes first, 24-hour roadside assistance, travel breakdown protection, and a 7-day/250-mile buy-back guarantee.

Currently, several 2025 model year vehicles are listed on the Hertz car sales website under the Rent2Buy program, including the Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Jetta, Hyundai Palisade, and the Chevrolet Equinox. The cheapest 2025 model year available to purchase on the site under the program is currently the Nissan Sentra S sedan, starting at about $15,000, while the most expensive is the Chevrolet Express Cargo van priced at about $50,000.

Vehicles on the site range from commuter cars, family SUVs, and luxury rides.

HTZ stock is up by 44% this year and by 60% over the past 12 months.

