XPON Stock Rockets A Whopping 300% Today, Retail Chatter Shoots Through The Roof Here's What Happened

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) CEO Brian Schaffner said the company saw two of its best-ever sales months during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, as the firm looks to build on its strong name in the lithium battery market to expand product sales.
“We believe we have a strong reputation in the lithium battery space, and we plan to continue leveraging that to broaden our distribution channels,” said Schaffner in the earnings call on Wednesday evening.
Expion360 stock traded over 309% on Thursday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' (99/100) from 'bearish' territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'extremely high' (98/100) from 'extremely low' levels in 24 hours.XPON's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Both retail sentiment and message volume were at a year-high. The stock saw a staggering 36,200% jump in user message count in 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user recommended buying the stock.
Another user said they have bought shares worth $17,000.
The company's Q2 sales increased 34% year-on-year (YoY) to $3 million, surpassing the analysts' consensus estimate of $2.14 million, as per Fiscal AI data. This momentum contributed to first-half revenue of $5 million, up 124% YOY.
The boost in Q2 sales was primarily fueled by rising demand in the recreational vehicle (RV) segment and expanded accessory sales through integration partners. It marked the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the company.
Gross profit for the quarter jumped 90% YoY to $0.6 million, despite a slight dip in gross margin to 21% from 25% a year earlier. The loss per share of $0.41 also surpassed the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.58.
Expion360 stock has gained over 115% in 2025 and has shed 39% in the last 12 months.
