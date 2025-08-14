Women's ODI World Cup 2025: How Team India Performed In The Last 3 Home Editions Of The Marquee Event?

India is set to host the Women's ODI World Cup for the fourth time in 2025. Their past home performances have seen both near misses, like the 1997 semi-final appearance, and disappointments, such as the 2013 group stage exit.

Team India will begin their quest to clinch the maiden Women's ODI World Cup title when they take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. The Women's World Cup 2025 is set to be hosted by India and will witness eight teams vying for the coveted trophy.

India is hosting the prestigious tournament for the fourth time, with Sri Lanka co-hosting the clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Previously, India hosted the 1978, 1997, and 2013 editions of the tournament. India became the first nation to host four editions of the Women's ODI World Cup.

As India prepares to host the Women's World Cup, let's take a look at how the Women in Blue performed in the last three home editions of the tournament.

India hosted the Women's World Cup for the first time in 1978, marking it as a breakthrough for the country, where women's cricket was still at the nascent stage. Mahendra Kumar Sharma-led Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) played a pivotal role in bringing the prestigious tournament to India, with the help International Women's Cricket Council.

The tournament featured four teams - hosts India, defending champions England, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite having home advantage, India, led by Diana Edulji, failed to qualify for the final as they lost all three matches of the tournament. India might have made a mark in hosting the Women's World Cup, but the team could not in their maiden appearance of the prestigious tournament.

India hosted the sixth edition of the Women's World Cup in 1997. At that, women's cricket in India began to gain recognition as the squad had the likes of Anjum Chopra, skipper Promila-Korikar Bhatt, Neetu David, Kalyani Dhokarikar, and others. India's performance in the 1997 World Cup was far more impressive than the 1978 edition, when they hosted the tournament for the first time.

India women finished second on the points table of Group B and qualified for the quarterfinals, where they defeated South Africa to book their maiden semifinal berth. For the first time, India went past the group stage of the Women's World Cup. In the semifinal, India lost to eventual champions Australia by 19 runs, missing out on their chance of qualifying for the maiden World Cup final.

After 16 years, the Women's World Cup returned to India to much fanfare. There were hopes of the Indian women's team winning the coveted trophy on their home soil, just like the men's team ended a 28-year drought by winning the 2011 Men's World Cup. However, Mithali Raj-led Team India had a disappointing end to their campaign as they failed to go past the group stage.

India won against West Indies, but lost to Sri Lanka and England, finishing at the bottom of the Group A table with a win and two losses, accumulating 2 points in three matches. For the first time since 1993, India failed to go past the group stage. In 2005, India reached the final for the first time but lost to Australia, who clinched their fifth World Cup title.

After 12 years, India once again got an opportunity to host the prestigious Women's World Cup, and the spotlight will be on Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue, who are aiming to end their ODI World Cup drought. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma, who were part of India's final defeat to England in 2017, will be part of the India squad for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Over the last few years, especially post retirement of legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, India have had a balanced squad with a mix of experienced campaigners and young talents. Recently, India won the ODI series against England in their backyard and will play the three-match ODI series against the defending champions, Australia, to prepare themselves for the tournament.

India are one of the favourites to win the Women's ODI World Cup this year, but Australia, England, and New Zealand remain strong contenders, making the 2025 edition highly competitive