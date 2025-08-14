Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Mortgage Rates Fall To Lowest Levels In 8 Months, Home Buyers Take Advantage Of The Decline, Says Freddie Mac

2025-08-14 03:20:15
U.S. mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest levels in nearly eight months, according to Freddie Mac, with buyers looking to take advantage of the decline.

Freddie Mac noted that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 6.58% as of Thursday, down from 6.63% last week. A year ago, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.49%, according to the government-sponsored enterprise.

