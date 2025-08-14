Christian Organization SLAMS Sidharth Janhvi Kapoor Param Sundari Scene, Demand Scene Cut
One prominent Christian organization has objected to a scene in the upcoming film Param Sundari featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, which it claims shows the lead actors flirting with each other inside a church and is "disrespectful" and "insensitive" to Christian sentiments.
The Controversial Scene
The two protagonists Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly flirt, banter, and initiate romantic gestures inside the church premises. While the filmmakers have yet to comment, the Christian group argues that making the church a backdrop for flirting has crossed the line of cultural and religious boundaries.
Official Quote from the Group
A spokesperson for the group represented at the issuing of the statement was quoted as saying about the scene including Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi kapoor:
"A church is a place of prayer and devotion. Using it for a scene that depicts casual romance is not only disrespectful but also offensive to the sanctity of our faith. We demand that the producers remove this scene before the film's release."
They also warned they would protest and take legal action should their request be ignored.
They Wish Censor Board To Get Involved
The group has also requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the scene. They wish the board would instruct the filmmakers to edit or remove the portion to prevent hurting religious feelings. There are many instances when a movie has been modified in accordance with such controversies before its release.
Strong Reactions from the Audience
Social media lampooners are split on the occasion. While a few sympathize with the group, insisting that places of worship shouldn't, in such a context, be used for entertainment, others argue that cinema should be given free run as long as it doesn't hurt any religious sentiments specifically.
Stand by the Filmmakers
So far, there has been no statement either by Sidharth Malhotra or Janhvi Kapoor on the controversy. With the producers being silent, the question of whether there will be a cut in the film is being widely speculated upon. However, insiders from the crew have maintained that the scene was meant to be humorous and was not intended to cause disrespect to any faith.
A Conversation on Representation
The development raises questions about the representation of religions in Indian cinema. Critics argue that filmmakers should navigate sensitively through the domain of sacred space so as not to alienate concerned communities. Defenders of the artistic right argue that it is absurd to stifle creativity in the name of sensitivity, particularly when no harm was meant.
Param Sundari, with a scheduled release toward the latter part of this year, will be keeping audiences guessing as to whether or not the scene under question will be cut. This incident lays bare the need for a fine balance between artistic freedom and religious respect; a maturing discourse that continues to inform the Indian film industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
