3 Controversial Triple H Claims That Turned Out To Be Flat-Out Lies

Triple H has made statements that didn't quite line up with the truth. Here are three notable examples.

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return after a two-year absence, arriving moments after John Cena's exhausting loss to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The Beast Incarnate wasted no time, flooring Cena with an F5.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H claimed the comeback was part of Cena's farewell wishlist. However, Cena later told The Boston Herald that he never chose his opponents, stressing it was the creative team's call, not his.

Night One of SummerSlam saw CM Punk defeat Gunther in a bloody World Heavyweight Championship bout. As Punk celebrated, Seth Rollins appeared on crutches, selling an injury from his recent match with LA Knight.

But the moment was a setup. Rollins tossed aside the crutches, revealing he was perfectly fine, and cashed in Money in the Bank to dethrone Punk. The“Ruse of the Century” shocked fans and blindsided much of the locker room, who had no clue the injury was scripted.

On June 1, 2025, R-Truth announced his WWE departure. Just a week later, he shocked fans by returning at Money in the Bank, attacking Cena to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso secure a win. Triple H insisted the entire release and return storyline was planned.

But R-Truth's son, Christopher Killings, briefly posted online urging Triple H to“stop lying,” suggesting otherwise before deleting the comment. Truth now competes under his real name, Ron Killings, a change unlikely if the release had been purely scripted.