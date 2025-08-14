This Chinese EV-Maker Gets A Price Target Hike From Jpmorgan, But Retail's Concerned About The Stock's Performance

JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai on Thursday raised the firm's price target on Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. (NIO) to $4.80 from $4.10 while keeping a 'Neutral' rating on the shares.

The new price target represents a near 4% upside to the stock's closing price on Wednesday. JPMorgan lifted fiscal 2026 and 2027 volume estimates for Nio by 11% to 13% on stronger volume from the company's new L90 and L80 SUV launches.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nio trended in the 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'low' levels.

The L80 and L90 are vehicles from Nio's more affordable Onvo brand. Earlier this month, Nio said that it delivered 21,017 vehicles in July, including 12,675 vehicles from its premium Nio brand and 5,976 from Onvo. While this marked a growth from the company's July 2024 delivery numbers, it still fell short of the delivery numbers from Nio's rivals, including XPeng and Li Auto.

Nio launched the Onvo brand in May 2024. The brand started selling its first vehicle–the Onvo L60–in late September. Other vehicles from the brand include the recently launched L90, a full-size SUV, and the upcoming L80 SUV.

Nio is also set to unveil the third-generation ES8 SUV on August 21 in Chengdu, China, giving the public its first look before the official launch at Nio Day 2025 next month.

NIO stock is up by 2% this year and by 20% over the past 12 months.

