Stray Dog Case: MCD Announces Plans To Build Shelters Across 12 Civic Zones In Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions challenging an earlier directive to relocate stray dogs to shelters. During Thursday's hearing, the bench remarked that the“whole problem” in Delhi-NCR stemmed from the failure of civic bodies to act. The court has reserved its verdict on the matter.
Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh reaffirmed the civic body's commitment to following the court's directions while maintaining humane treatment of animals.“We will do everything possible to address this problem. At the same time, we are also concerned about the welfare of animals,” he said.
Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma noted that although shelter construction is in progress, the process is hindered by challenges in land allocation.Also Read | Stray dogs case: 71% support Supreme Court order, 24% oppose it, says survey How Will the Stray Dog Helpline Work in Delhi-NCR?
The new helpline will allow residents to inform the MCD about stray dogs in their localities. Once a call is received, municipal teams will pick up the animals. More non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also being enlisted to accelerate sterilisation and vaccination drives.Also Read | Supreme Court reserves order on stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR What Do the Dog Bite Numbers in Delhi-NCR Say?
MCD officials report that on average 10,000 dogs are sterilised and vaccinated every month. Between January and June 2025, more than 65,000 strays underwent the procedure. The civic body aims to cover nearly 98,000 dogs between April 2024 and December 2025, following 79,959 in 2023–24 and 59,076 in 2022–23.
At present, 20 sterilisation centres operate in Delhi, managed by registered NGOs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, which mandate that animals be returned to their original locations after the procedure.
Also Read | Stray Dogs Case Hearing LIVE: 71% citizens favour SC to remove stray dogs Are Dog Bites on the Rise in Delhi-NCR?
The MCD has recorded 26,334 dog bite cases so far in 2025 - 9,920 at municipal hospitals and 15,010 at its anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) centres. In 2024, the total reached 68,090 cases. The civic body currently holds 5,471 ARV doses and 3,736 anti-rabies serum (ARS) doses in stock.
A Balancing Act Between Public Health and Animal Welfare
According to the MCD, the expanded sterilisation programme, planned shelter network, and public helpline will form the backbone of a long-term strategy to curb the stray dog population while prioritising both public safety and the humane treatment of animals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment