GFH REPORTS AN INCREASE OF 10.69% IN NET PROFIT

GFH Financial Group B.S.C (“GFH” or“the Group”) (Bahrain Bourse: GFH) today announced its financial results for the second quarter (“the quarter”) and first six months of the year (“the period”) ended 30 June 2025.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$ 37.10 million for the second quarter of the year compared to US$ 33.61 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.38%, driven by strong growth in commercial banking, treasury and proprietary investment income. Earnings per share for the second quarter were US cents 1.06 compared with US cents 0.93 in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.98%. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders was US$ 51.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 versus US$ 31.41 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 64.62%. Total income was US$ 186.12 million for the second quarter of the year compared with US$ 169.26 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.96%. Consolidated net profit for the second quarter was US$ 39.02 million compared with US$ 37.55 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.91%. Total expenses for the quarter were US$ 91.91 million compared with US$ 74.69 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 23.05%.

The Group reported net profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 67.24 million for the first six months of the year compared with US$ 60.75 million in the same period of 2024, an increase of 10.69%, reflecting sustained growth in core banking and improved contributions from treasury and proprietary investments. Earnings per share for the six-month period was US cents 1.93 compared to US cents 1.71 for the first half of 2024, an increase of 12.87%. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders was US$ 78.91 million for the first six months of the year compared with US$ 67.31 million in the same period in 2024, an increase of 17.23%. Total income for the period was US$ 357.07 million, an increase of 7.48% from US$ 332.23 million year-on-year. Consolidated net profit for the first six months of the year was US$ 69.72 million compared with US$ 67.90 million in the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 2.68%. Total expenses for the six-month period were US$ 181.35 million compared with US$ 163.87 million in same period of 2024, an increase of 10.67%. Total equity attributable to shareholders was US$ 1,002.60 million at 30 June 2025 compared with US$ 980.94 million at 31 December 2024, an increase of 2.21%. Total assets of the Group were US$ 12.36 billion compared with US$ 11.03 billion at 31 December 2024, an increase of 12.06%.

Currently, GFH manages more than US$ 23.75 billion of assets and funds including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America.

The Group's financial results in full can be found at Shares of GFH are traded under the ticker“GFH” on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.

Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed Chairman, GFH Financial Group, said:“We are delighted to announce the Group's financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, which reflect the strength of our diversified business model. Broad-based growth across commercial and investment banking, alongside improving contributions from treasury and proprietary activities, delivered higher profitability and resilient earnings, underpinned by prudent risk management, healthy liquidity and a robust capital position.

As we look ahead, we are scaling platforms in logistics and healthcare, deepening our footprint in the GCC and US, and consolidating strategic holdings such as Seef Properties. Continued investment in digital capabilities and governance will support disciplined growth, selective capital deployment and value-accretive exits, positioning GFH to deliver sustainable returns and remain a trusted partner for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Hisham Alrayes CEO and Board Member, GFH Financial Group, said“We are honoured to announce results that demonstrate continued operational momentum across the Group. In H1 2025 we achieved higher financing income, stronger proprietary and dividend flows, and a marked improvement in treasury performance. We tightened cost discipline while investing in data, automation and a next-generation conversational assistant, which is accelerating onboarding on the GFH: Investment Banking App and broadening investor access across our platforms, supported by solid asset quality and liquidity.

Looking to the second half, we will deploy capital selectively into logistics and healthcare through our US and GCC funds, advance our partnership with Al Tijaria, and pursue disciplined realisations to recycle capital. We will further strengthen funding diversity, liquidity and risk hedging, while deepening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Our focus remains on compounding recurring income and delivering consistent, market-leading returns, with rigorous governance and stakeholder engagement.”