Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hamid Karzai Condemns Pakistani Airstrike In Nuristan

Hamid Karzai Condemns Pakistani Airstrike In Nuristan


2025-08-14 03:19:06
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai condemned a reported Pakistani airstrike in Nuristan, calling for respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty and adherence to international law amid official silence on the incident.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over media reports of an alleged Pakistani airstrike in Nuristan Province. He urged Islamabad to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and avoid violating international law. Taliban authorities have so far remained silent on the incident.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported, citing unnamed sources that Pakistan carried out a drone strike in Nuristan.

On Thursday, August 14, Karzai referred to the media reports, stating he was deeply concerned about the alleged airstrike attributed to Pakistan.

He called on the Pakistani government to“respect Afghanistan's national sovereignty and, by refraining from violating international principles and norms, engage with Afghanistan through civilized relations and good neighborliness.”

Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that militants from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) use Afghanistan territory to launch attacks against the country, an allegation Taliban has consistently denied.

Local media in Nuristan have also reported drone strikes in the province, though no precise details have been provided regarding casualties or the intended targets.

Pakistani officials have not yet commented on the alleged attack. Tasnim News Agency reported there was no confirmed information about the target or possible damage.

The outlet speculated that the strike may have targeted positions of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the province, though this remains unverified.

The incident, if confirmed, risks adding further strain to already tense relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have been marked by recurring border and security disputes.

Observers warn that without transparency and diplomatic engagement, such incidents could escalate mistrust and undermine regional stability, making dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad increasingly urgent.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN14082025000228011069ID1109931018

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search