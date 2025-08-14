Hamid Karzai Condemns Pakistani Airstrike In Nuristan

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over media reports of an alleged Pakistani airstrike in Nuristan Province. He urged Islamabad to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and avoid violating international law. Taliban authorities have so far remained silent on the incident.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported, citing unnamed sources that Pakistan carried out a drone strike in Nuristan.

On Thursday, August 14, Karzai referred to the media reports, stating he was deeply concerned about the alleged airstrike attributed to Pakistan.

He called on the Pakistani government to“respect Afghanistan's national sovereignty and, by refraining from violating international principles and norms, engage with Afghanistan through civilized relations and good neighborliness.”

Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that militants from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) use Afghanistan territory to launch attacks against the country, an allegation Taliban has consistently denied.

Local media in Nuristan have also reported drone strikes in the province, though no precise details have been provided regarding casualties or the intended targets.

Pakistani officials have not yet commented on the alleged attack. Tasnim News Agency reported there was no confirmed information about the target or possible damage.

The outlet speculated that the strike may have targeted positions of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the province, though this remains unverified.

The incident, if confirmed, risks adding further strain to already tense relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have been marked by recurring border and security disputes.

Observers warn that without transparency and diplomatic engagement, such incidents could escalate mistrust and undermine regional stability, making dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad increasingly urgent.

