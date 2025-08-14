'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign In Northern Railway Personnel Branch

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The“Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign was organised with enthusiasm in the Personnel Branch of Northern Railway, Head Office. On this occasion, all the officers and employees participated enthusiastically under the leadership of Principal Chief Personnel Officer Sujit Kumar Mishra.

Highlighting the importance of the tricolour, Mishra said that this campaign is not just a symbolic event, but a powerful medium to awaken the spirit of patriotism within every Indian.

The office premises were decorated with the colours of the tricolour, and all the officers and employees expressed their loyalty and pride towards the country by holding the national flag in their hands.

This event was a symbol of Northern Railway's commitment and participation towards the nation, under the“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

