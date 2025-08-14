MMU Panel Slams Imran Ansari For Dodging Clarification Meeting
The panel, chaired by Grand Mufti Nasir
- Islam, said Imran Ansari's absence showed a lack of willingness to engage in dialogue and reinforced perceptions that his statements were deliberate and provocative.
The meeting, held on Wednesday, brought together prominent scholars including Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi Al-Moosavi, Mufti Mohammad Yaqoob Baba Al-Madani, and Aga Mujtaba Al-Moosavi. It followed the MMU's July 16 decision to investigate remarks attributed to Imran Ansari and certain other preachers from the Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat, as well as derogatory social media posts targeting the Sahaba (RA) and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).
Panel members expressed"deep disappointment" over Imran Ansari's refusal to attend despite a formal request, terming it"unbecoming of a public figure" and"especially inappropriate" for someone claiming religious responsibilities. They condemned his conduct and reaffirmed the MMU's uncompromising stance against any disrespect towards the Sahaba or Ahl al-Bayt, stressing that mutual respect and unity among Muslims in Jammu & Kashmir is a religious and moral obligation.
