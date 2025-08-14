MMU Panel Slams Imran Ansari For Dodging Clarification Meeting

The meeting, held on Wednesday, brought together prominent scholars including Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi Al-Moosavi, Mufti Mohammad Yaqoob Baba Al-Madani, and Aga Mujtaba Al-Moosavi. It followed the MMU's July 16 decision to investigate remarks attributed to Imran Ansari and certain other preachers from the Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat, as well as derogatory social media posts targeting the Sahaba (RA) and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Panel members expressed“deep disappointment” over Imran Ansari's refusal to attend despite a formal request, terming it“unbecoming of a public figure” and“especially inappropriate” for someone claiming religious responsibilities. They condemned his conduct and reaffirmed the MMU's uncompromising stance against any disrespect towards the Sahaba or Ahl al-Bayt, stressing that mutual respect and unity among Muslims in Jammu & Kashmir is a religious and moral obligation.