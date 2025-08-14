Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:04 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced that it has signed an offer to acquire a Florida-based FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) certified flight school that trains professional pilots for FAA Part 61 certification to be qualified as an airplane pilot and also for complex BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone pilot operations. Upon completion, the acquisition will enable the company to build an internal team of Part 61-certified pilots and be positioned as drone regulations evolve and opportunities grow in the DaaS, government, and defense markets, including military contracts that mandate a Part 61 pilot-in-command. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading off 19 cents at $5.21.

MENAFN14082025000212011056ID1109931007

