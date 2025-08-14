Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.


2025-08-14 03:16:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. : Today released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net revenues of $38.8 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year. Net income of $8.3 million, an increase of 315% year-over-year. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.18.

