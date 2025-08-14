Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medipharm Labs Corp.

Medipharm Labs Corp.


2025-08-14 03:16:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:32 AM EST - MediPharm Labs Corp. : Today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Q2 Revenue was $11.8 Million, an Increase of 14% over Q2 2024. Cash balance was $10.4 Million at the end of Q2, Increased from $8.4 Million in Q1 2025. MediPharm Labs Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.08.

MENAFN14082025000212011056ID1109931005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search