403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Equinox Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:41 PM EST - Equinox Gold Corp. : Announced its Q2 2025 financial and operating results. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available for download on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , on EDGAR at and on the Company's website at Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold is entering a pivotal growth phase. Q2 delivered solid results, led by Greenstone, where mining rates increased 23% and processing rates improved 20% over Q1. Building on that momentum, Q3 is off to a strong start, with quarter-to-date ex-pit mining volumes 10% higher than Q2 and process plant throughput averaging 24.5 kptd over the last 30 days, including more than one-third of the days above nameplate capacity of 27 ktpd. This sets the stage for our true inflection point in Q3, driven by a full-quarter contribution from the Calibre assets, first ore processed at Valentine, and continued improvement at Greenstone. Equinox Gold Corp. shares T are trading up $1.47 at $10.85.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment