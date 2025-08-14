PG&E Awards More Than 50 Scholarships To Students Across Northern And Central California Helping Ease College Costs For Families

More than $300,000 from The PG&E Corporation Foundation will Help Students Pursuing Higher Education

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation is awarding 54 students from across Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) service area with Better Together STEM Scholarships of up to $10,000.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) is sponsoring scholarships of $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500.

The PG&E Foundation awards scholarships to students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines. STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to innovative ideas and technological advancements that can have global impact.

This year's class of scholars includes Erin Virnig of Arroyo Grande and Christopher Loupeda of Sacramento. They received scholarships of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

"Being supported by a company that leads with such ambition toward a clean energy and safer future across California is not only an immense gift, but an inspiration. As I enter my final year of undergraduate study focused on environmental stewardship in California, I feel more driven than ever to put that vision into action through the work I do. ...I am honored to be a recipient of the Better Together STEM scholarship," said Virnig, who is studying biological sciences at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

"The PG&E scholarship is not only about monetary value, it's a reminder that I have a whole coalition behind me, reassuring me that I can focus on and only on finishing my education," said Loupeda who is studying civil engineering at University of California, Los Angeles.

Scholarships are based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Watch PG&E's video series of past STEM scholar recipients .

"It is truly a privilege to recognize our 2025 PG&E Better Together STEM Scholars. For more than a decade, The PG&E Corporation Foundation has helped lessen the financial burden of college for families - our customers - by supporting incredible students as they pursue their higher education goals and dreams. There is perhaps no better investment than supporting the young doers and thinkers who will innovate and develop solutions to care for people, our planet and prosperity. We're excited to be a part of their journeys," said Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Chair of the Board of The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Scholarship recipients must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2025-2026 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California, or at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) anywhere in the United States. HBCU eligibility was added three years ago in response to a trend in applications from students admitted to HBCUs, none of which are in California.

Supporting Local Scholars

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded over $7.8 million to accomplished students - all charitable donations from PG&E shareholders, not customers.

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 12 employee resource groups (ERGs) and three engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised entirely from employee contributions through direct donations, fundraising events and the company's employee giving program known as Campaign for the Community. Since 1989, more than $6 million ERG/ENG Scholarships has been raised and awarded to thousands of our hometown students.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit / and The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

