Emmaus Life Sciences Reports Quarterly Financial Results
|
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues, Net
|
|
$ 2,817
|
|
$ 5,377
|
|
$ 5,223
|
|
$ 7,883
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
|
150
|
|
241
|
|
375
|
|
498
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,667
|
|
5,136
|
|
4,848
|
|
7,385
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
3,037
|
|
4,554
|
|
6,198
|
|
9,543
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
(370)
|
|
582
|
|
(1,350)
|
|
(2,158)
|
Total Other Expense
|
|
(1,355)
|
|
(2,735)
|
|
(2,701)
|
|
(4,350)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
(1,135)
|
|
(2,184)
|
|
(3,465)
|
|
(6,532)
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
4,036
|
|
(1,524)
|
|
4,234
|
|
(3,234)
|
Net Loss Per Share
|
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ (0.05)
|
|
$ (0.10)
|
Weighted Average Common Shares
|
|
63,865,571
|
|
63,355,121
|
|
63,865,571
|
|
62,600,542
|
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 886
|
|
$ 1,389
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,071
|
|
2,623
|
Inventories, net
|
|
1,313
|
|
1,635
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
745
|
|
1,120
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
5,015
|
|
6,767
|
Property and Equipment, net
|
|
143
|
|
46
|
Right of use assets
|
|
830
|
|
1,530
|
Investment in convertible bond
|
|
17,188
|
|
15,037
|
Other Assets
|
|
168
|
|
222
|
Total Assets
|
|
23,344
|
|
23,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
19,373
|
|
16,926
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
348
|
|
2,423
|
Conversion feature derivative, notes payable
|
|
-
|
|
162
|
Notes payable, current portion
|
|
11,399
|
|
10,465
|
Convertible notes payable, net of discount
|
|
16,804
|
|
17,014
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
14,152
|
|
16,565
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
62,076
|
|
63,555
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
16,969
|
|
16,526
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
79,045
|
|
80,081
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
(55,701)
|
|
(56,479)
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
23,344
|
|
23,602
