Lookprior Marketplace Pledges To Help Fight Hunger And Poverty In Several Countries

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Online marketplace LookPrior has announced its plans to fight hunger and poverty in several countries. This commitment is demonstrated through the pledge to donate a portion of its proceeds to various organizations dedicated to assisting those in need. The announcement follows their commitment to corporate social responsibility and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) 1 and 2.With millions of people around the world facing food insecurity and poverty, LookPrior, as a private organization, recognizes the urgent need to address these issues and make a positive impact in the lives of those affected. According to the latest research by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an estimated 828 million people were undernourished in 2024, with the figures predicted to exacerbate. The stats of abject poverty depict a similar hapless image, as the World Bank in 2022 reported around 650 million people living on less than $2.15 per day globally.LookPrior, operating on the motto of people first, business ethics aims to bridge this gap and encourages buyers and sellers to engage with the application, as increased platform usage would result in them doing so effectively and swiftly. By partnering with reputable organizations that focus on providing food, shelter, and support to vulnerable populations, LookPrior aims to play a meaningful role in alleviating the suffering caused by hunger and poverty."We believe that no one should have to go hungry or live in poverty, and we are committed to doing our part to help those in need," said Joseph Hyacinthe, CEO of LookPrior. "Through our partnerships with organizations that are at the forefront of fighting hunger and poverty, we hope to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet."LookPrior's online marketplace offers an extensive collection of products and services, ranging from clothing and accessories to electronics and home goods. It is designed to be a one-stop shop for customer needs and a platform for sellers to showcase their products.LookPrior has built a strong user base with its special feature that allows sellers to create video postings, improving buyer engagement and product transparency. When the founder, Joseph Hyacinthe, first launched the platform, he shared a simple yet precise goal for LookPrior: to create an online community of buyers and sellers where they can interact without the worry of being scammed or receiving a different or poor quality product.The platform is available as a free mobile application on iOS and Android. To download, please visit the App Store or the Google Play Store .It is also accessible as a web interface. By shopping on LookPrior, customers not only find great deals on quality items but also support the company's mission to fight hunger and poverty.To know more about LookPrior's Marketplace and read about its commitment to fighting hunger and poverty, please visit . Follow them on social media at Facebook, X, and Instagram handles to stay updated about the latest insights.About LookPriorLookPrior Marketplace is an innovative platform designed for local sellers, featuring creative tools and a unique community for buying and selling. Users can upload videos showcasing their products and services for sale, while also browsing thousands of local items. Our platform allows sellers to enhance their listings with images and videos, making it easy to create a listing in just a few minutes. We have been dedicated to better serving local communities worldwide. LookPrior's mission is to reshape the online marketplace by connecting small businesses, local sellers, and buyers in unprecedented ways. We are more than just a marketplace; each year, we commit to supporting efforts against hunger and poverty, helping thousands of families globally. Everyone deserves access to great opportunities and a brighter future.

