Jewelry Brand Gorjana Supports Girls On The Run On August 16

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), a nonprofit that designs and offers empowering after-school programs for girls, is thrilled to announce that on Saturday, August 16, gorjana , the California-based brand known for their elevated, made-for-layering jewelry, and ongoing commitment to empowering women and building community through sport, will donate 10% of all proceeds to support the organization .This one-day giveback event reflects a shared dedication to celebrating teamwork, self-expression, and the power of movement. Through this partnership, the jewelry brand continues to expand gorjana Sports Club, which was built to celebrate, empower, and equip women in sport-both on and off the court. Their roster of Sports Club athletes includes confident, dynamic women who are role models and leaders in the world of sport, including soccer players from the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association. As a family-owned and female-led business, investing in women and bringing people together through the power of sport is a deeply personal pursuit for gorjana. Supporting Girls on the Run advances the brand's commitment to increasing access to sport for the next generation of game-changing athletes."We're excited to partner with Girls on the Run, whose mission to empower young women through movement connects with our commitment to supporting women in sport at every level," said Gorjana Reidel, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of gorjana. "A big motivation for launching gorjana Sports Club was seeing the impact sport had on my own daughter at a young age, so we are thrilled to come alongside an organization that is making a difference for so many girls."Girls on the Run is the nation's only physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls with a research-based curriculum, trained volunteer coaches, and a commitment to serving girls of all backgrounds. Through interactive lessons and physical activities, participants develop life skills, form connections, and gain the confidence to pursue their goals. Over 175,000 girls participate in Girls on the Run annually, and in a recent survey, 98% of caregivers agreed that it was a valuable experience for their child, and 95% of participants said that because of participating, they are more confident."At Girls on the Run, we understand the essential connection between physical activity and emotional health, and our curriculum is designed to joyfully unlock confidence and foster connection," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International. "gorjana celebrates that same spirit and we're honored to partner with a brand that understands how movement and empowerment can transform girls' lives and help them activate their limitless potential."Giving back has been a core part of gorjana's mission since their doors opened in 2004. As a company with a predominantly female customer base, they have supported various organizations that contribute to the needs of women, children, and families. The August 16 sales event supporting Girls on the Run continues this trend and will help ensure more girls from coast to coast have access to the nonprofit's transformative evidence-based programming.###About Girls on the RunGirls on the Run creates and offers empowering after-school programs designed for girls in grades 3 to 8. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, team members activate their limitless potential through a blend of physical activities and engaging lessons. The research-based curriculum explores topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, such as expressing empathy and standing up for oneself and others. The program includes a Community Impact Project and a celebratory 5K. Since 1996, GOTR has served over 2.5 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Discover more at girlsontherun.gorjanaJewelry You'll Love. Based in Laguna Beach, California, gorjana is family-owned and operated and was founded in 2004. Known for their everyday styling, their jewelry is intentionally designed to mix, match, layer, and have a whole lot of fun with. Easy to wear and easy to love, gorjana offers a beautiful collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires, and more. Visit their store and let their talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you style your own layered look. Discover more at gorjana.

