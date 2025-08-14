United Nations Economic Commission For Africa (ECA)'S Iconic Africa Hall Wins International Architecture Award

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, August 14, 2025/APO Group/ --

The iconic Africa Hall has won its first 2025 International Architecture Award, given by The Chicago Athenaeum - Museum of Architecture and Design; and The European Centre for Architecture Art, Design and Urban Studies - in the restoration/renovation category.

Originally designed by Arturo Mezzèdimi, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa officially opened in 1961, but over 50 years later, the building required significant intervention that would ultimately lead to a decade-long investment to restore the building.

"The modernist masterpiece was tasked with the aspirational goal of bringing unity to Africa – on behalf of our heritage team, it was a privilege to restore this cultural landmark. Thank you to the jury for recognising the project, and congratulations to all involved in the awards program,” Architectus Conrad Gargett, representatives say on the company's LinkedIn page. The company also acknowledged Rory Gardiner, a specialised visual artist and a photographer of architecture, interiors and landscape, often commissioned to capture prestigious architectural sites around the world. His specialised approach to taking the images of Africa Hall has been key to Africa Hall's global appeal among architects, historians and visual artists.

ECA congratulates Architectus Conrad Gargett for submitting the renovation project for an award and recognises the important role of the Africa Hall Project Team Lead, Antonio Baio , for upholding the vision of retaining Africa Hall's authenticity in the course of the renovation works over 5 years.

“I'm delighted to share with all this recognition we got for a great achievement. I had the honor to lead the team that made it possible, and the pleasure to share nine years with such a great group of colleagues and partners. Sincerely proud of us, a wonderful example of teamwork. My best wishes to ECA colleagues who are now taking it over and making it serve the African People, to whom this marvellous piece of architecture and art was dedicated,” says Antonio Baio .

The restoration of this monument to Africa's History would not have been possible without the steering role played by the ECA leadership and the former Deputy Executive Secretary Antonio Pedro, the Africa Hall Advisory Board members, contracted personnel, the Government of Ethiopia and staff across the entire ECA and the UN system, who played their part in many unique and unsung ways. This iconic building also holds significant historical restored artworks, such as those by # AfeworkTekle and # NenneSanguinetiPoggi.

Now in its 20th year, The International Architectural Awards are the oldest and most prestigious distinguished global building awards program that honors new and cutting-edge design worldwide. This annual programme also promotes international architecture and design to a worldwide public audience and is supported by the online magazine Global Design News.

According to Ioannis Karalias, Architect and Museum Vice President at the Chicago Athenaeum, this year, the Museum received a record number of projects for new buildings, landscape architecture, and urban planning projects from the most important international firms practising globally.

An international jury composed of several distinguished designers worked remotely and selected over 250 Awards and Honorable Mentions from a shortlist of over 1,200 submitted projects.

