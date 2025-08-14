Author Evie Able Introduces A New Multicultural Fantasy: Phoenix Ashe

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Book of Venus publishing announced today the upcoming release of author, Evie Able's multicultural fantasy book, Phoenix Ashe and the Sands of Morpheus. In this first installment of the Phoenix Ashe and the Sorcers series, Able weaves African American diaspora fantasy into YA classics.







Phoenix Ashe and the Sands of Morpheus heralds a renewed focus on marginalized stories in a crowded young adult fantasy market.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Phoenix Ashe is a powerful African American character. She is resilient, determined, and curious- all characteristics built into Black communities in America," said Able about writing the Ashe series.







Evie Able

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Book of Venus publishing's Principal, Venus Campbell, added, "We are passionate about elevating multicultural stories for all ages. Phoenix Ashe and the Sorcers is our natural progression into the young adult fantasy market. The series builds complex worlds, systems, characters and situations for readers of various backgrounds. We hope readers will discover positive elements of their cultural mythologies in this story. It is human experiences which both birthed mythologies- the roots of contemporary fantasy- and continue to connect us to each other."

About Evie Able and Book of Venus publishing

Evie Able is an African American writer, the author of the Bad Little Fairy, Hiding Dragons and Phoenix Ashe books series, winner of the Kroger Award for Excellence in Creative Writing and recipient of the Golden Wizard Book Prize. Able has been featured in multiple news publications and is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and the Authors Guild. Established in 2017, Book of Venus publishing has expanded their publication schedule steadily over the years. With a focus on multicultural speculative fiction, and a steady presence in speculative fiction writing spaces, Book of Venus publishing is growing its reach and highlighting voices in speculative fiction which are often overlooked or silenced.

Able's promotional tour begins August 15th at Enchanticon in St. Louis, MO, and continues August 23rd at Page After Page bookstore at the MD Renaissance Festival in Crofton, MD. Phoenix Ashe and the Sands of Morpheus will hit bookstores September 23rd.







Book of Venus Publishing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

