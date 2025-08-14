57% Of Hospitality Professionals Have Taken At Least One Career Gap, Oysterlink Poll Finds

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - A recent OysterLink poll has found that 57% of hospitality professionals have taken at least one career gap, showing that stepping away from work at some point is common in the industry.









Career Gap in Hospitality

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The results show:



57% have taken at least one career gap.

36% reported they have never taken one. 7% said they are considering it.

When asked why, many respondents said their break was not voluntary - citing reasons such as job losses during COVID-19 or other economic downturns. Others stepped away voluntarily due to burnout or while considering switching industries .

OysterLink's findings highlight a shift in attitudes toward career breaks. In an industry known for long hours, high turnover, and physical demands, taking time off is increasingly seen not as a weakness, but as a normal and sometimes beneficial part of a career path.

"Hospitality careers often move at a relentless pace, and stepping away can give professionals time to recharge, learn new skills, or explore other passions," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink . "The key is how you present that time when you're ready to return."

