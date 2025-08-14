57% Of Hospitality Professionals Have Taken At Least One Career Gap, Oysterlink Poll Finds
Career Gap in Hospitality
The results show:
- 57% have taken at least one career gap. 36% reported they have never taken one. 7% said they are considering it.
When asked why, many respondents said their break was not voluntary - citing reasons such as job losses during COVID-19 or other economic downturns. Others stepped away voluntarily due to burnout or while considering switching industries .
OysterLink's findings highlight a shift in attitudes toward career breaks. In an industry known for long hours, high turnover, and physical demands, taking time off is increasingly seen not as a weakness, but as a normal and sometimes beneficial part of a career path.
"Hospitality careers often move at a relentless pace, and stepping away can give professionals time to recharge, learn new skills, or explore other passions," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink . "The key is how you present that time when you're ready to return."
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a platform connecting restaurant and hospitality professionals with job opportunities. With job listings, including chef in New Orleans or bartender in Seattle , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.
