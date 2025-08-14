South Pacific Metals Corp. Obtains Court Injunction To Protect Exclusive Exploration Rights On EL2558 Exploration Licence Bordering K92 To The Northeast

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) -(TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("" or the "") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kainantu Resources Limited, has obtained an interim injunction from the National Court of Justice of Papua New Guinea ("") restraining K92 Mining Limited ("") from interfering with or contravening Kainantu Resources' exclusive exploration rights within its EL 2558 exploration licence area, including:

restraining K92 Mining from entering into or interfering with the EL 2558 area, including conducting sterilization drilling, or undertaking infrastructure development (including the proposed tailings storage facility and solar farm); and

preventing the Mineral Resources Authority from accepting or processing any K92 Mining applications for leases or tenements over the EL 2558 area.

Kainantu Resources and the Company have commenced legal proceedings in the National Court against K92 Mining and the Mineral Resources Authority. The Company has filed for declaratory relief to confirm that Kainantu Resources is the exclusive registered holder of Exploration Licence EL 2558 under the PNG Mining Act 1992, and that it alone holds surface and subsurface mineral exploration rights within the licence boundaries.

SPMC took this action following what it believes to be trespass and interference by K92 Mining on EL 2558. The Company's objective is to protect its legal rights, maintain the integrity of its exploration program, and ensure that the licence area remains free from unauthorized activity. EL2558 is a focus of SPMC exploration programs and should the exploration programs turn out to be non-economic, this area is a potential tailings facility for SPMC. The matter will return on August 22, 2025, for an inter partes hearing of the Notice of Motion filed August 13, 2025, as to whether the injunctive relief will continue. SPMC will provide further updates as the proceedings develop.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp. is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km2 land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92 Mining's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).