Garhe Osiebe

I am a Research Fellow at the African Studies Centre and the Library of African Music, Rhodes University. I work at the intersection of African Studies and Musicology with a focus on Afrobeats, Afrobeat, Religion, and Popular culture.

I hold a PhD in African Studies on the topic of state-minded music cultures in postcolonial Nigeria from the University of Birmingham. I also hold a Business of Music certification from the Berklee College of Music. In 2016, I received the 'Fela No Go Die!' early career scholar prize organized by the African Literature Association and the Journal of African Cultural Studies. One of my key academic interests has been Fela Kuti and how his legacy continues to unfold.

Experience
  • –present Research fellow, Rhodes University

