Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Clare Fox-Ruhs

Clare Fox-Ruhs


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Part-Time Assistant Professor, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, European University Institute Profile Articles Activity

Clare Fox-Ruhs is a Part-Time Assistant Professor at the European University Institute's Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies. She has an academic background in law (LLB Trinity College Dublin) and a doctorate in social policy from the University of Oxford. She has broad experience working in the fields of human rights and equality, asylum and immigration, criminal justice, and children's rights in the governmental and non-governmental sectors in the UK and Ireland.


The Conversation

MENAFN14082025000199003603ID1109930928

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search