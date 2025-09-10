Clare Fox-Ruhs
Clare Fox-Ruhs is a Part-Time Assistant Professor at the European University Institute's Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies. She has an academic background in law (LLB Trinity College Dublin) and a doctorate in social policy from the University of Oxford. She has broad experience working in the fields of human rights and equality, asylum and immigration, criminal justice, and children's rights in the governmental and non-governmental sectors in the UK and Ireland.
