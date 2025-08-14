Azerbaijan's Specialized Fish Feed Plant Opens New Markets In Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

The company operates Azerbaijan's first specialized fish feed production plant, with an investment of over 12 million manats. Equipped with advanced Austrian and Turkish technologies, the facility has an annual production capacity of 35,000 tons of fish feed and 10,000 tons of animal feed. The plant has created more than 20 permanent jobs.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%